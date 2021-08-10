Mumbai: A man from Mumbai’s Malad East suburb, tried to get back his estranged wife to return to live with him by staging the deaths of his son and daughter. The man who is said to be an alcoholic used to physically abuse his wife and children, forcing them to flee to her village. According to the police, two years ago, the man’s wife took her children and ran away to her village. However, last month, he pursued them and brought back his children, but the wife refused to come.Also Read - Teenaged Girl Strangulates Mother with Karate Belt After Tiff Over Studies, Tries to Pass it off as Suicide

On returning back to Mumbai, the man, Ajay Gaud, hatched a conspiracy to lure his estranged spouse back home. He covered his eight-year-old son’s body with a white cloth and placed garlands, lit up incense sticks near it to make it look like he was about to be cremated. And, what was most shocking was that he forced his 13-year-old daughter to stand on a bucket with a rope around her neck; the other end was tied to a ceiling fan. He said he told her to jump off the bucket. When she refused and begged her father to let her go, he threatened to turn on the fan and kill her. Also Read - Akali Dal Youth Leader Shot Dead in Punjab, 20 Rounds Fired At Him, Crime Caught on CCTV

The shouting alerted the neighbours, who intervened in the nick of time to save the children. They then called the police, who arrested the father and took the children into protective custody. Police said that he took several photos of his son lying under the white cloth and of his daughter standing over the bucket with the intention to send them to his wife. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Hangs Self To Death In Ganderbal

Police said that Gaud was drunk, and has been charged with an attempt to murder. During the investigation, Gaud told police he wanted to take photographs of his children’s “death” and send them to his wife in the hope that she would become “scared” by their “death” and come back.

As per a TOI report, Police said Gaud, works as a painter and has four children. Two years ago, his wife, Puja, moved out of their home in Kurar village after frequent fights. She later told the police that her husband used to beat her up, following which, she took the children with her and moved to her hometown in UP.