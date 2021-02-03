New Delhi: A man has been arrested in Ulhasnagar area of Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly killing his friend for not returning a loan of Rs 400, police said on Tuesday. Also Read - Bengaluru Man Travels 2000 Km to Meet Girl He Met Online, Lands in ...

The man, Sonu had allegedly lent Rs 400 to Fahim, his colleague in a jeans manufacturing unit, and often used to ask the latter to return the money, and most of these occasions would end in arguments between the two, a Hill Line police station official said.

However, on Tuesday, Sonu took the matter into a extreme level and pushed Fahim against a lamp post, killing him on the spot, he added.