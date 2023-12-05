Home

Maharashtra

Man Arrested For Raping Minor Who He Befriended On Social Media

Man Arrested For Raping Minor Who He Befriended On Social Media

He allegedly raped the girl and made her photographs viral when she broke up with him, police said.

(Representational image)

Crime Against Women: In yet another case involving social media and crime, the police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man from Bhayandar in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for allegedly raping a minor girl whom he had befriended on social media and making her pictures viral.

Trending Now

Madan Ballal, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) said the accused, identified as Vishwanath Bhagat, and the girl became friends after coming in contact with each other on social media between June 2022 and November 2023.

You may like to read

As per the complaint lodged with the police in November, Bhagat allegedly raped the girl and made her photographs viral when she broke up with him, police said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Information Technology Act.

Bhagat has been on the run for the last month after he came to know that an FIR was registered against him and kept changing his locations.

The investigation was taken over by the central crime unit of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police which tracked down Bhagat’s location in Uttan town in Thane district and arrested him on December 1.

Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.