Maharashtra

Man Charged With Raping 13-Year-Old Girl Granted Bail By Bombay High Court; ‘Love, Not Lust’ Says HC

The court observed that the minor girl stayed with the man at several places without complaining of any sexual assault.

(Representational image)

Bombay High Court: A 26-year-old man charged with raping a 13-year-old girl has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. The Bombay HC granted the bail holding that the sexual relationship between them was out of love, attraction, and not lust.

The 26-year-old accused, hailing from Amravati was booked and imprisoned on the charges of raping the minor girl three years ago. The court observed that the minor girl stayed with the man at several places without complaining of any sexual assault.

Justice Urmila Joshi-Phalke of the court’s Nagpur Bench, noting that the girl was a minor and her consent was not relevant, said that she had given her statement to the Investigation Officer which showed that she left home on August 23, 2020, on the excuse of buying a book, went missing and had joined the accused voluntarily, and also admitted her love for him.

Justice Joshi-Phalke said that it was apparent she was in the company of the accused petitioner, and both were mutually in love.

The accused was nabbed by personnel of the Anjangaon Police Station in Amravati on 30 August 2020, the charge sheet was filed on 26 October 2020, but there was no progress in the trial. Later, he applied for bail, which was granted after the court said that no purpose would be served by keeping him behind bars.

The complaint was lodged by the minor girl’s father who said that they tried to trace her after she went missing, after which they approached the Anjangaon police who tracked her with the accused in Bengaluru and nabbed him.

(With IANS inputs)

