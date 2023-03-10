Top Recommended Stories

  • Man Dies After Fire Breaks Out As Transformer Explodes In Maharashtra’s Thane

Man Dies After Fire Breaks Out As Transformer Explodes In Maharashtra’s Thane

A 35-year-old man died on Friday after a fire broke out as a transformer exploded in Maharashtra's Thane.

Published: March 10, 2023 10:29 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Some fire tenders are at the spot in in Thane's Shilphata area to douse the blaze. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man died on Friday after a fire broke out as a transformer exploded in Maharashtra’s Thane. Some fire tenders are at the spot in in Thane’s Shilphata area to douse the blaze.

“A 35-year-old man dies after a fire erupts due to an explosion in a transformer in Thane’s Shilphata area. Fire tenders on the spot,” Thane Municipal Corporation said.

More details are awaited.

Published Date: March 10, 2023 10:29 AM IST

