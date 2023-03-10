Home

Maharashtra

Man Dies After Fire Breaks Out As Transformer Explodes In Maharashtra’s Thane

Man Dies After Fire Breaks Out As Transformer Explodes In Maharashtra’s Thane

A 35-year-old man died on Friday after a fire broke out as a transformer exploded in Maharashtra's Thane.

Some fire tenders are at the spot in in Thane's Shilphata area to douse the blaze. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man died on Friday after a fire broke out as a transformer exploded in Maharashtra’s Thane. Some fire tenders are at the spot in in Thane’s Shilphata area to douse the blaze.

“A 35-year-old man dies after a fire erupts due to an explosion in a transformer in Thane’s Shilphata area. Fire tenders on the spot,” Thane Municipal Corporation said.

You may like to read

More details are awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.