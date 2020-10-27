New Delhi: The forest department in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Tuesday has finally managed to nab the man-eater tiger, which had killed at least eight persons in the last 21 months. Also Read - Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till Nov 30, Shutdown to Continue in Containment Zones

The tiger named RT-1 was captured by Rajura forest department under central Chanda division in Chandrapur circle, said N R Praveen, chief conservator of forest of Chandrapur circle. Also Read - Pune Authorities Fear Second Wave of COVID-19 Infection in December, Say Prepared to Deal With it

The official further stated that the big cat had killed eight persons and 25 cattle since January 2019. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train News: Lawyers Allowed to Use Special Suburban Services | Timings, Guidelines Here

“A special trap was set up under a railway bridge in compartment no. 179. An expert team rushed to the spot and shot tranquiliser dart to render the animal unconscious,” he added.

According to a News18 report, forest employees were asked to serve eight hours duty in the camouflaged cages set up near the trap at Rajura forest. Since October 11, forest staffs were stationed inside two cages and a goat was left as a bait for the tiger.

In order to track the tiger, at least 150 cameras were installed in the area and teams have been in alert day and night.

(With Agency inputs)