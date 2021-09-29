Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a man from Maharashtra’s Thane district was administered a dose of anti-rabies medicine instead of COVID-19 vaccine at a medical centre, following which a doctor and a nurse of the facility were suspended, said a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official. The man, Rajkumar Yadav, a resident of Kalwa area went to the healthcare centre on Monday to get a jab against the coronavirus infection. The municipal corporation informed that the man who was administered the anti-rabies vaccine is now stable.Also Read - CDC Leader Adds People With Risky Jobs to COVID Booster List | Deets Here

As per reports, Yadav stood in a wrong queue and after being vaccinated, he was informed that he was administered the vaccine against rabies, said a spokesperson of the civic body. The man panicked, but he is fine and has no complications, the official said.

He later complained to authorities and based on a preliminary enquiry, a woman doctor, who was in-charge of the medical centre, and a nurse were placed under suspension for the goof-up, the official said.

Sandeep Malvi, Additional Municipal Commissioner, TMC, said, “The concerned patient, Rajkumar Yadav on Monday came for inquiring about COVID vaccine at Atkoneshwar Nagar primary health care centre in Kalwa east. The medical officer in charge of the centre gave him case papers for the Covishield vaccine and asked him to wait in the queue.”

Malvi further said that Yadav mistakenly went and sat in a queue meant for ARV, when his turn came to get the shot, the concerned nurse did not check his case papers nor inform him about the vaccine dose administered. She assumed he was there for an ARV shot and gave him the jab.

“The nurse and the medical officer should have informed the patient about the vaccine being administered and should have checked the case papers before giving any vaccine,” he added. Malvi informed that such negligence in any of its healthcare centres will not be ignored. “We have suspended both of them. The patient has been kept under the supervision of the doctor, his condition is fine now.”

The medical centre, located in a slum colony of Kalwa, provides vaccination against various diseases to people in the area.