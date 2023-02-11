Home

Man in Maharashtra Slits Friend’s Throat With Broken Glass Over Monetary Dispute, Arrested

Maharashtra Crime News Today: Police said the accused is believed to have slit his friend's throat with broken glass and has been remanded in police custody till February 17.

The body of the victim was found at his home on February 8 following which the police launched a probe.

Thane: Local police in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Saturday arrested a 49-year-old man on the charge of killing his friend over a monetary dispute. Giving details, officials told news agency PTI that the body of Bipin Visariya (42), who ran a carpentry business, was found at his home on February 8 following which the police launched a probe.

During the investigation, it was learned that the victim was last seen with his friend and Kalher resident Rakshit Pakhre and the two had a fight over financial matters, said Senior Inspector Santosh Ghatekar of the Rabodi police station.

He said Pakhre is believed to have slit his friend’s throat with broken glass. He has been arrested and remanded in police custody till February 17.

