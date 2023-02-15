Home

Man Kills Live-In Partner In Mumbai’s Nalasopara, Flees After Hiding Body In Bed Box; Details Here

The police said that the residents of the building reported a foul smell from the room and informed the local police about it. The police broke open the door and found the woman’s body hidden in the bed cavity.

Mumbai crime: A 27-year-old man was arrested for killing his 35-year-old live-in partner in their rented apartment in Mumbai’s Nalasopara. According to the police, the accused, Hardik Shah, stayed at Sitasadan society along with his live-in partner Megha Dhansingh Torvi for the past two months and pretended to be married. Reportedly, the accused is the son of a diamond trader from Malad.

The incident took place on Sunday (February 12) when the couple had a fight after which Shah smothered Megha to death. Shah then dumped her body in the cavity of the bed and fled after selling other furniture in the local market for some cash. On information that he was fleeing by train, the police tracked down his location and the railway police arrested him in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh.

Hardik was unemployed while Megha, a nurse, used to bear the household expenses. This led to frequent quarrels between them which resulted in the murder, a report in NDTV quoted the police as saying in a statement.

The police said that the residents of the building reported a foul smell from the room and informed the local police about it. The police broke open the door and found the woman’s body hidden in the bed cavity.

“We have registered a case of murder and have begun scanning through the CCTVs of the area and Shah’s mobile phone location. We have found out that he had boarded a train to Rajasthan from Mumbai Central railway station on Monday morning,” said Shailendra Nagarkar, senior police inspector of Tulinj police station.

The police officers further said that with the help of the Railway Police Force, they intercepted Shah from Nagda railway station in Rajasthan and arrested him. “Our officers are in the process of getting custody of Shah and bringing him to Mumbai,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.