Man Rapes Minor Stepdaughter, Misleads Police, Arrested
Police registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC and POCSO.
POCSO Act: The police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly raping the 10-year-old daughter of his second wife. The shocking incident has been reported from Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.
A police official said that the accused initially tried to mislead the police by claiming that the minor girl was kidnapped by three men on 24 December who raped her at a hillock in a village in Bhiwandi taluka, an official said.
Police registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abduction and rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
However, the police found discrepancies in the statement of the man and he spilled beans during interrogation.
“The man had raped the 10-year-old girl in his house when her mother was not around and tutored her to give a misleading statement,” the official added.
The accused man was remanded to police custody till January 2, he added.
