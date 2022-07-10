New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly removing pages from passport in a bid to hide foreign trip from his wife. The man had visited a foreign country a few days ago to meet his girlfriend, a police official said on Saturday.Also Read - Man Cons Woman For Rs 12 Lakh As ITBP Assistant Commandment; Arrested

Upon returning to India on Thursday night, immigration officials at the Mumbai airport noticed that some pages of his passport, which should have had visa stamps for his latest journey, were missing.

During probe, the man revealed that he had gone to meet his girlfriend after telling his wife that he was travelling for work in India. He said he wanted to keep his extra-marital affair under wraps and was unaware that tampering of passport is a crime. When his wife grew suspicious and called him, he did not take her calls. He later thought of removing pages from the passport so that she would not about his secret foreign trip.

He was arrested under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including cheating and forgery and further probe is on, the police official added.

(With inputs from PTI)