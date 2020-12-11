Nagpur: A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his girlfriend’s 10-year-old brother and grandmother, before committing suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city, police said on Friday. Also Read - Instagram Vanish Mode Rolled Out For Users Globally, Here's How To Use It

Moin Khan, a resident of Mominpura, brutally stabbed to death his girlfriend Gunjan's grandmother Pramila Maroti Dhurve (70) and her younger brother Yash at their home in Hajaripahad on Thursday afternoon, an official said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, the official said.

Khan’s body was found on a railway track in Mankapur area later that night, he said, adding that the police suspect he might have committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train.

According to the police, Gunjan had met Khan on Instagram in November last year and had introduced him as a friend to her family.

When the family subsequently realised the duo were in a relationship, they asked her to break it off and took away her phone before sending her to a relative’s place, the official said.

An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard at Gittikhadan police station.

(With inputs from PTI)