Mangoes On EMI: Meet Gaurav Sanas, The Pune Trader Who Wants To Make Alphonso Affordable For ‘Aam’ Aadmi

According to reports, Sanas has installed point-of-sale (POS) machines of a financial technology company which allows him to convert the bill amount into three to 18 EMIs on a range of credit cards and some debit cards.

Pune: We have all heard and sometimes even opted for an EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) system when it comes to buying gadgets , a vehicle, a house or even cloths, but have you ever heard of baying fruits and vegetable on EMI? A mango seller in Pune has hogged the limelight by introducing flexible payment option for Alphonso mangoes this season amid eye-wateringly high prices.

After COVID, the price range of the most delicious variety of mango- Alphonso has risen sharply, making customers think twice before buying one. Gaurav Sanas, the owner of Green Mangoes in Pune’s Anand Nagar, is now urging the lovers of Alphonso to swipe away their financial worries and enjoy the king of fruits to their hearts’ content.

Alphonso or ‘Hapus’ mangoes from Devgad and Ratnagiri, considered to be the best, are currently being sold at Rs. 800 to 1300 per dozen in the retail market. Speaking to news agency PTI, Gaurav Sanas claimed that his family’s outlet is the first to sell mangos on EMI in the whole country.

“The prices are always very high at the start of the season. We thought if refrigerators, ACs and other appliances can be bought on EMI, why not mangoes? Everyone can afford mangoes then,” he said.

The procedure for buying the fruit at his outlet on EMI is similar to buying mobile phones on instalments. The customer needs to use a credit card and the purhcase amount is converted into EMIs of three, six or 12 months.

But the scheme is available for a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000. Four consumers have availed of the scheme so far, Sanas said.

As per Sanas, a box of Devgad Hapus costs about Rs 4,000 (priced at Rs 600 to 1,300 a dozen). A buyer who does not want to pay the amount upfront, can choose to pay that amount in six EMIs of Rs 700, including the cost of the conversion charged by the bank.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.