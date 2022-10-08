Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit on Saturday seized 665 animals of many exotic species in an import consignment from Air Cargo Complex, Mumbai. This is one of the biggest seizures of rare and exotic wildlife species in Mumbai, said the DRI adding that a large number of exotic species such as pythons, lizards, turtles, and iguanas were found concealed in the cartons containing fish. The importer and the person to whom he was supposed to make the delivery have been arrested. Further investigation is under progress.Also Read - Traffic To Be Halted At Pune's Chandani Chowk For 30 Minutes Everyday For Construction Of New Bridge