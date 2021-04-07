Mumbai: Several districts of Maharashtra will likely run out of their coronavirus vaccine stock in a day or two and the Central government has been informed about it, a senior state health official said on Wednesday. As on Wednesday morning, Maharashtra has around 14 lakh vaccine doses, principal secretary (health) Pradeep Vyas said. Also Read - Who Is Responsible For Coronavirus Spread In Maharashtra? Raj Thackeray Blames Migrant Workers

“Many districts will run out of the stock today or tomorrow. The Centre is aware of the situation and (we) have also communicated in writing,” he said. Also Read - Maharashtra Sees Coronavirus Spike of 55,469 Cases, 297 Deaths; Pune, Mumbai Remain Worst-hit Districts

Maharashtra can easily administer five lakh vaccine shots in a day if there is a clarity on schedule and availability, the official said. Also Read - Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam 2021 Likely To Be Postponed; #cancelboardexams2021 Trends on Twitter

For the last few days, the state has been vaccinating about four lakh people daily.

Nearly 82 lakh people have been vaccinated so far in Maharashtra since the roll-out of the inoculation drive.

An official statement on Tuesday said Maharashtra had received 1.06 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, out of which 88 lakh doses have been used while the wastage stood at three per cent.

It said the state government will vigorously pursue its demand for more stock of vaccine doses, considering the rapid rise in the COVID-19 cases and expansion of the vaccination drive.

Notably, state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow people above 25 years to receive COVID-19 shots, which he said will protect the young people from the rapid spread of the viral infection at a time when they are stepping outside their homes to earn a livelihood.

In a letter to the PM, Thackeray also demanded that Maharashtra be provided 1.5 crore additional doses of vaccines, which will enable the state government to complete within three weeks the vaccination of beneficiaries above 45 years of age in six districts, including Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)