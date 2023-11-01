Home

Resolution Favouring Maratha Quota Passed In All-Party Meeting Chaired By CM Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP chief Sharad Pawar during an all-party meeting on Maratha reservation, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The all-party meeting called by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the Maratha reservation issue concluded with all the parties agreeing to provide quota to the community. A letter uploaded by CMO Maharashtra mentions that all the legal measures would be taken to provide quota as demanded by the community. However, the letter also mentions that the procedure would take time and has asked those demanding quota to give the government the time needed to fulfill the demands.

State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo, Sharad Pawar, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakantdada Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Valse Patil, Girish Mahajan, Dadaji Bhuse are present at the meeting at Sahyadri Guest House.

