Home

Maharashtra

Maratha Reservation Likely on Agenda as Maharashtra Special Assembly Session Begins Today

Maratha Reservation Likely on Agenda as Maharashtra Special Assembly Session Begins Today

The Maharashtra government is set to hold a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on TThis decision to take up a special session came into acknowledgment after it was prompted by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on a hunger strike at Antarwali Saarati village in Jalna district.

Maharashtra's CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is all set to hold a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday to take up discussion on the Maratha reservation issue. Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized that the reservation to Marathas will be given according to the terms of the law after presenting the report during the special assembly session called for February 20.

Trending Now

Special Assembly Session to Focus Maratha Quota

The decision to hold a special session for discussion on Maratha reservation was taken under CM Eknath Shinde at a weekly Cabinet meeting. An official notice issued by the Chief Minister’s Office stated that the cabinet meeting has given its nod to convene a one-day special session of the legislature on Tuesday, February 20, to discuss the various demands of the Maratha community.

You may like to read

This decision to take up a special session came into acknowledgment after it was prompted by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on a hunger strike at Antarwali Saarati village in Jalna district.

CM Shinde’s Remark On Special Session

“The survey has been conducted on nearly 2-2.5 crore people… Keeping in mind that the OBC community is not left behind in the process, the government will present the report to the cabinet committee. On February 20, we have called a special session of the assembly, after which the Maratha reservation will be given according to the terms of the law…,” stated CM Shinde.

Congress president Nana Patole announced following the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting that the Maharashtra Assembly session would start on Monday and that the purpose of the gathering was to develop a plan for the session.

“The Maharashtra Assembly session commences tomorrow. The system is that they should call the opposition for BAC and discuss the proceedings of the House. However, the BJP government in the state does not want to follow the constitutional process. So, we came together to form a strategy for the session,” said Nana Patole.

Political Landscape Of Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s political landscape is currently unstable since Sharad Pawar’s party lost both its name and its emblem. The Election Commission’s recognition of the Ajit Pawar-led organization as the “real” Nationalist Congress Party, according to veteran politician Sharad Pawar, was “not in accordance with law” on Saturday.

Sharad Pawar filed a case in the Supreme Court contesting the ECI’s ruling to formally recognize the Ajit Pawar group as the legitimate NCP and the party’s usage of symbols.

Response From Supreme Court

In response to the plea filed by Veteran political leader Sharad Pawar, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered that the interim order by the Election Commission of India (ECI) that allowed veteran leader Sharad Pawar to use ‘Nationalist Congress Party–Sharad Chandra Pawar’ would continue till further orders.

Test Of Majority

Applying for the test of majority in the legislative wing, the poll panel on February 6 decided that Ajit Pawar’s faction was the “real” NCP and allowed them to use the party’s “clock” symbol.

The Election Commission stated in its ruling that there were a total of 81 NCP MLAs in the Maharashtra State Assembly. Out off these, 57 MLAs had produced affidavits endorsing Ajit Pawar, while Sharad Pawar had only 28.

The poll panel came to the conclusion that the Ajit Pawar faction could claim to be the NCP because it had the backing of the majority of legislators.’

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.