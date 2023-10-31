Home

Maratha Reservation Stir: Curfew Imposed In Dharashiv District, FIR Registered Against Protestors For Vandalism

The ongoing agitation around the Maharashtra Reservation has become violent. Following vandalism by protestors, an FIR has been registered and a curfew has also been imposed in the Dharashiv district.

New Delhi: There has been a lot of violence and agitation around the Maratha quota; residences and offices of several leaders have also been vandalised. Now, a curfew has been imposed in the Dharashiv district of Maharashtra and an FIR has also registered against the people who vandalised BJP MLA Prashant Bamb’s office. Police have registered an FIR against a number of people for vandalising the office of BJP MLA Prashant Bamb in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district during the agitation for Maratha reservation, an official said on Tuesday.

BJP MLA Prashant Bamb’s Office Vandalised, Case Registered

Some Maratha quota supporters, armed with wooden sticks, vandalised Bamb’s office in Gangapur area here on Monday. They damaged window panes and furniture inside the office of the ruling party legislator. A case has been registered against seven identified and 10-15 unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 452 (house trespass with intention of causing hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 143 and 144 (unlawful assembly), a police release said. A curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district after incidents of violence during the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation, according to the local administration.

Curfew Imposed In Dharashiv District, Maharashtra

The assembly of more than five people is not allowed during the curfew period, as per an order issued on Monday night by district collector Sachin Ombase. The curfew is imposed under section 144 (2) of the CrPC in the district and will continue till further orders, an official release said. The order will be applicable to schools, colleges and shops in the district, it said. However, shops selling medicines and milk, and government offices, banks, public transport services, hospitals and media have been exempted. Agitations and hunger strikes over the demand for reservation to the Maratha community have been going on in various parts of the district.

Bus Services In Karnataka Suspended After Bus Torched

The Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) has suspended its bus services to Maharashtra after one of its buses was set on fire by protesters at Omerga in that state during the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation. However, no one was injured in the incident, a transport department official said on Tuesday. The state owned KKRTC bus was proceeding to Pune from Bhalki in Bidar when the incident occurred. “No one was injured in this incident as the protesters deboarded all the passengers and set the bus on fire. Quickly alternative arrangements were made to take the passengers to their destination,” he said. “We will stop bus operations till normalcy is restored,” the official added.

Violence In Beed District, People Arrested

Most of the violent incidents and arson took place in Beed district, where the local administration on Monday imposed a curfew till “further orders” in some parts and in one locality, police fired tear-gas shells to disperse a mob of Maratha agitators that had gathered outside the home of a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader. The local office of the NCP was also torched in Beed on Monday evening. Homes of two NCP MLAs were set ablaze in Beed, while the office of another legislator from the ruling BJP was vandalised by protesters, they said, adding no casualties were reported.

Police have arrested 49 people in connection with the violence in Maharashtra’s Beed district during the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation, an official said on Tuesday. A curfew was imposed in parts of Beed district on Monday evening after a series of incidents of violence and arson targeting properties of politicians. The situation is currently under control, Beed Superintendent of Police Nandkumar Thakur told PTI. “Offences for rioting and putting lives in danger have been lodged in connection with the incidents. So far, 49 agitators have been arrested. There was no untoward incident at night, and the situation is under control,” he said.

Additional police force has been deployed in the district to maintain law and order, the official said. As per the order issued by Beed Collector Deepa Mudhol Munde, the curfew has been enforced in a periphery of 5 kilometres from the collector office, head offices of talukas along with all national highways passing through the district, another official said. On Monday morning, the residence of NCP (Ajit Pawar group) MLA Prakash Solanke at Majalgaon town in Beed district was set on fire and stones were hurled at it by a group of quota agitators, police earlier said.

The group also set ablaze a car parked at the residence of Solanke after an audio clip of the MLA, in which he purportedly spoke about the Maratha quota agitation and made a veiled comment on the fasting quota activist Manoj Jarange, went viral. After the arson at the legislator’s home, a group of Maratha reservation activists dispersed from there and later set ablaze the first floor of the Majalgaon Municipal Council building and vandalised it.

A group of Maratha quota activists barged into the residential premises and office of NCP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar in Beed city and set them on fire on Monday evening. In another incident, the residence of former state minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar was torched and pelted with stones in Beed city by protesters.

A mob of Maratha agitators had also gathered outside the residence of NCP (Ajit pawar faction) leader Amarsingh Pandit and police fired tear-gas shells to disperse them.

The violence and arson took place at a time when Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange is continuing his indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district since October 25 in support of the reservation demand. Maratha community members have been staging protests in different parts of the state seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC category.

