Thane: A Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale was arrested on Saturday by the Navi Mumbai police for sharing an objectionable Facebook post targeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar. The arrest came following a complaint registered with Kalwa Police by NCP leader Swapnil Netke against Chitale, 30, who shared a Marathi verse denigrating Pawar and all political parties unitedly slamming her.Also Read - Maharashtra: Father, Son Duo Booked For Electricity Theft Worth Rs 5.93 Cr In Thane

Subsequently, she was taken to the Kalamboli Police Station in Navi Mumbai which arrested her, even as other complaints have been lodged against her in Mumbai, Nashik, Pune and different cities. A group of angry women activists outside the police station shouted slogans against her and even threw ink on her as she was being taken to a van. Also Read - Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt to Appoint Woman, Declared 'Male' in Medical Test, Within 2 Months

On Friday, Chitale shared a poem purportedly penned by one Advocate Nitin Bhave on her Facebook wall that kicked off a political row and the actress got brutally trolled for the foul language used in that verse. However, at a media briefing, a grinning Pawar seemed unruffled by the criticism and claimed he had neither heard of the actress nor read her social media post or was aware why she was picked up by police. Also Read - BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Maharashtra's Mahakali Nagar Slum Area | Details Here

Raj Thackeray comes out in support of Pawar

Recently in focus for accusing Pawar of playing ‘caste politics’, MNS chief Raj Thackeray appeared to defend him in the Chitale episode, saying such things have “no place in Marathi culture, and I strongly condemn it.” “Differences of views must be fought on an ideological level. I have disagreements with Sharad Pawar, but such writings display a deranged mind and it must be curbed on time,” Raj said in a statement.

Who is Ketaki Chitale?

Chitale has worked in some television serials, but attained fame through the series “Tuza Maza Breakup” and is notorious for making controversial statements on social media. The development came a day after some individuals issued a ‘death threat’ to Pawar on Twitter in which the Maharashtra Police have started a probe.

(With IANS inputs)