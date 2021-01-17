New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday issued new directives to its clean-up marshals and asked them to stop fining people for not wearing masks inside their private vehicles. However, those travelling in public transport such as taxis or rickshaws will be penalised if caught without masks. The new rule came into force from Sunday afternoon. Also Read - 13 People in Israel Suffer From Facial Paralysis After Taking Coronavirus Vaccine Shots | Details Here

"The municipal commissioner has directed to stop penalising passengers in a private car. However, this is strictly for the private cars only and marshals will continue to penalise the passengers (without face masks) who are travelling in public vehicles. All marshals must be informed of this change today itself ", Times of India reported quoting a statement from BMC chief's office.

To curb the spread of coronavirus infection in the post-Diwali season, the civic body had increased inspection drives in the city, with the violation of mask rule attracting a penalty of Rs 200.

From April till November 28, the maximum number of 32,010 citizens without masks were fined in the K-west ward, which includes areas like Juhu and Versova, a BMC official said, adding that Rs 63.39 lakh was collected as fine from them.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally rose to 19,87,678 after it recorded 2,910 fresh cases yesterday. The fatality count, on the other hand, reached 50,388. A total of 3,039 patients were discharged on Saturday, pushing the tally of recovered people to 18,84,127. With this, the number of active patients settled at 51,965.

Maharashtra”s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,87,678, new cases: 2,910, death toll: 50,388, discharged: 18,84,127, active cases: 51,965, people tested so far: 1,37,43,486