Pune: A massive fire broke out in a manufacturing unit of a car care products company in Kasurdi village of Maharashtra’s Pune district on Saturday evening. According to Pune Fire Department, six fire tenders are present on the spot and firefighting operations are underway.Also Read - Minor Girl Raped by Father And Brother, Molested by Grandfather And Uncle Over 5 Years: Pune Police

In the visuals from the incident site, clouds of black smoke could be seen rising from the manufacturing unit. Pune Fire Department said the fire is now under control. Also Read - Coronavirus Fourth Wave: Maharashtra Put on Alert as Omicron BA.2 Cases Surge Globally

Further details are awaited. Also Read - Kerala Shocker: Man Sets Son, Grand Children On Fire Over Property Dispute, Arrested

(The story will be updated when more information is received)