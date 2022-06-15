Mumbai: A Massive fire broke out at PNP theatre in Mumbai’s Alibag area at around 5pm on Wednesday. Several fire tenders have been engaged in dousing the fire. A video of this incident has also surfaced in which a plume of black smoke can be clearly seen rising up the sky.Also Read - 3 Drown In Sea Near Juhu Beach In Mumbai

Mumbai | Massive fire broke out at PNP theatre in Alibag area at around 5pm. Several fire tenders have been engaged in dousing the fire. pic.twitter.com/APJF4OyEIq — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

