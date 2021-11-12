Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in suburban Mankhurd here on Friday, however, there was no report of any injury to anyone so far. The incident occurred in the Mandala area at around 3 AM. A total of 12 fire engines, 10 tankers were pressed into services to douse the blaze.Also Read - Hyderabad Techie Arrested For Making Rape Threat To Virat Kohli's Daughter

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in Mandala scrap market godowns in Mankhurd area of Mumbai "We got info about the fire at around 3 am. 12 fire engines, 10 tankers along with 150 firefighters have been deployed for fire fighting operation. No casualty reported," said a fire officer pic.twitter.com/Zaf6KdkIcN — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021

"We got info about the fire at around 3 am. 12 fire engines, 10 tankers along with 150 firefighters have been deployed for fire fighting operation. No casualty reported," said a fire officer

This is a developing story. More details awaited.