Fire Breaks Out In Commercial Complex In Thane, Fire Tenders Rush to Spot | Watch

Thane Fire Latest Update: There were no reports of anyone getting injured, said chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell Avinash Sawant.

The fire was so intense that a parked car also caught fire and exploded due to the impact of the heat.

Thane: A major fire broke out at Orion Business Park building and adjacent Cine Wonder Mall in Kapurbawadi, Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Tuesday. There were no reports of anyone getting injured, said chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell Avinash Sawant. He further added that the fire which started around 8.30 PM, also spread to nearby commercial buildings.

After getting the information, several fire tenders rushed to the spot along with police, disaster management and fire brigade officers to bring the flame under control.

Just saw the massive fire at the office space behind Reliance Jewel in Vidyapeeth Thane. Hoping everyone in the area is safe and that the firefighters are able to quickly contain the blaze. Sending thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this tragedy. #Thane #fire pic.twitter.com/NfFn8gPl4z — Shubham Tripathi 🇮🇳 (@ask__shubham) April 18, 2023

The fire was so intense that a parked car also caught fire and exploded due to the impact of the heat. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be known. The fire was reported from the parking of Orion Business Park in Thane.

Preliminary reports suggest that the cars parked in the parking area got destroyed and a CNG car also exploded in the fire.

Several videos shared on social media showed a massive fireball erupting from the building. People from attached mall have also been evacuated.

