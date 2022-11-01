Pune: A major fire broke out in a restaurant located on the top floor of a commercial building in the Lulla Nagar area of Pune city on Tuesday morning. The fire, reportedly took place at the Vegeta restaurant located on the seventh floor of Marvel Vista commercial building, was reported around 8.15 am.Also Read - Patna To Deoghar Direct Flight Gets DGCA Slot, Now 2 For Ranchi, Direct Flight For Surat

As many as six fire tenders have rushed to the spot to control the fire. However, no casualty or damage to property has been reported so far.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a restaurant situated on the top floor of a building in Lullanagar area of Pune city. Three fire tenders and three water tankers present at the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Iznv9i5lla — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

Reportedly, Cricketer Zaheer Khan’s restaurant is situated on the ground floor of the building.

The cause of the fire was being ascertained. The restaurant suffered considerable property damage in the blaze.