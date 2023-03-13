Home

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Furniture Godown in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari

Massive fire breaks out in a furniture godown located in Jogeshwari West. Fire engines present at the spot.

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a furniture godown in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari West on Monday. The firefighters are on the spot and efforts to douse the blaze are underway. No casualties have been reported.

“The fire started at 11 am on Monday near Ram Mandir in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai,” they said.

#WATCH | Massive fire breaks out in a furniture godown located in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari West. No casualty reported. pic.twitter.com/WQ2AYSc9zw — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

“As soon as the information about the fire was received, 8 fire tenders reached the spot and went about controlling the fire,” said the official. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited

