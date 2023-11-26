Home

Meet Devika Rotawan, 10-Year-Old Who Was Shot In 26/11 Mumbai Attacks; Identified Terrorist Ajmal Kasab

It has been fifteen years of the 26/11 Mumbai Attack. Today, know about Devika Rotawan, the minor who was shot during the attack at the age of 10 years and then later also identified Ajmal Kasab.

Devika Rotawan (Instagram)

New Delhi: Fifteen years ago, on November 26, 2008 Mumbai city saw one of the deadliest and most heinous terrorist attacks India as a country had ever witnessed. Fifteen years later, those who closely saw death, those who were hit but survived and those who lost their loved ones are still scarred, memories of the deadly attack, still fresh in their memories. Today, fifteen years later, we speak about Devika Rotawan, who was travelling to Pune with her father and brother and was supposed to catch a train from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST). The 10-year-old Devika started hearing explosions and gunshots and then was suddenly shot in her leg by the only surviving terrorist from the attack at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station, Ajmal Kasab. Devika Rotawan was recognised by the media as the ‘girl who identified Kasab’; it was this little girl, who was the youngest witness to identify the terrorist and give evidence.

Devika Rotawan, 10-Year-Old Who Was Shot In 26/11 Attacks

On the verge of turning 25, Devika Rotawan dreams of becoming an IPS officer and fight terrorism in the country, a dream she has been dreaming for the last 15 years. Devika Rotawan, who was shot by Ajmal Kasab says that she does not require an anniversary to remember the horrific attack, the 60-hour siege and the excrutiating pain in her leg that she still feels sometimes. After being shot, Devika stayed in a hospital for treatment for a total of 65 days; currently, she is looking for a job and is in her last year of graduation in Chetna College, Mumbai.

A couple of years before the attack, in 2006, her mother had passed away due to a prolonged illness and her father who had a dry fruits business, had wrapped up after the attack since she was hospitalised. In 2014, Devika Rotawan also contracted tuberculosis; one of her two brothers has a disability and works in a stationery store in the neighbourhood. Today, she says that her wounds are still very fresh and she has not healed, she continues to struggle.

‘Girl Who Identified Kasab’ – The Youngest Witness Of 26/11 Attacks

As mentioned earlier, Devika Rotawan was also the youngest witness to give evidence in the trial and identify the terrorist Ajmal Kasab in a courtroom packed with people. After being shot at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Devika Rotawan fell conscious and moments later, she saw a ‘man with a gun’ who was standing just 20 feet away from her. After a few months, she was taken to a special court in the Arthur Road Jail where she was supported to identify Ajmal Kasab. Last year, Devika Rotawan told Times Of India last year, “I was in the witness stand and Kasab sitting close to the judge… I wanted to throw a crutch at him or shoot him.”

As quoted by an Indian Express report, Devika Rotawan said that she wasn’t happy that while Ajmal Kasab was being treated well in jail, every day for them was a struggle. She said, “He was living well in prison, whereas our life outside was a struggle. Just because my father and I were among the witnesses who identified Kasab. we were looked at differently. People feel we were facing some death threat and it might harm them if they are associated with us in any way. Finding a house, a school and even expecting support from relatives was difficult.”

