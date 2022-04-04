New Delhi: A large metal ring and a cylinder-like object that was found in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra could be from a Chinese rocket launched into space last year, officials reportedly told local media. An ISRO official asserted that the timing of the objects’ arrival was the ‘closet match’ to the re-entry times on Saturday for debris from a Chinese rocket launched last year in February. Referring to the event in a tweet, Jonathan McDowell, space-watcher of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics said,”I believe this is the reentry of a Chinese rocket stage, the third stage of the Chang Zheng 3B serial number Y77 which was launched in Feb 2021 – it was expected to reenter in the next hour or so and the track is a good match.”Also Read - Viral Video: What Are Those Burning Objects Falling From Sky in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh?

For the unversed, local residents at around 7:50 PM on Saturday spotted the metal ring — reportedly two to three metres (6.5-10 feet) in diameter and weighing over 40 kilogrammes (90 pounds) in an open plot in Sindewahi tehsil in Chandrapur. "We were preparing a community feast when the sky blazed with the red disc which fell with a bang on an open plot in the village," an unnamed woman in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district told The Times of India.

While Saturday night's viral fiery projectiles in India were mistaken to be a #MeteorShower, several astronomers clarified that the celestial event was in fact, the re-entry of a #ChineseRocket stage. Read: https://t.co/H2RTSdb9oipic.twitter.com/ScQnWCblNT — The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) April 3, 2022

What is Meteor Shower?

A meteor shower is a celestial event during which several meteors are seen to radiate or originate, from one point in the night sky. These meteors are caused by streams of cosmic debris called meteoroids entering Earth`s atmosphere at extremely high speeds on parallel trajectories.

Several social media users had also reported witnessing unidentified burning objects falling from the sky in parts of Maharashtra as well as in some districts of Madhya Pradesh. Officials had said that an “aluminium and steel object” reportedly fell at Ladbori village in Sindewahi tehsil around 7.45 pm. Such sightings were reported in Buldhana, Akola and Jalgaon districts of Maharashtra around 7.30 pm, and also from Barwani, Bhopal, Indore, Betul, and Dhar districts of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.