MHADA Lottery 2023: Deadline To Apply for Homes in Mumbai Extended | Check New Date Here

The MHADA data reveal that more than 84,000 applications have been received for around 4,000 apartments for grab by MHADA in the Mumbai real estate market.

MHADA Lottery 2023: The last date to apply for the Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2023 has been extended by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). The last date for application has been extended from June 26 to July 10. The rates of affordable homes start at Rs 24 lakh in the Mumbai city limits.

According to a Moneycontrol report quoting MHADA officials, the lottery deadline was extended due to repeated requests from applicants to extend the last date. The MHADA data reveal that more than 84,000 applications have been received for around 4,000 apartments for grab by MHADA in the Mumbai real estate market.

Of the 84,000 applications, more than 59,000 have also made an earnest money deposit (EMD) with MHADA for particular apartments.

The apartments are spread across areas such as Vikhroli, Antop Hill, Goregaon, Dadar, Wadala, Andheri, Kandivali, Malad, Byculla, Tardeo, Juhu, Chembur, Powai, Chandivali and Sion.

MHADA lottery 2023: Here are some of the key updates

The authorities put ninety-three percent of the homes on sale in the Mumbai real estate market for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Lower Income Group (LIG) followed by the Middle Income (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG).

The prices of the homes begin at Rs 24 lakh and go all the way to Rs 7.57 crore

The carpet area of the homes range from 204 sq. ft. to 1,500 sq. ft.

Out of the 4,000 homes up for grabs, 2,790 are for the EWS

1,034 are for the LIG category, 139 are MIG and 120 are in the HIG category.

Of the total, 1,947 apartments in the EWS category are being sold under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY).

According to the list issued by MHADA, the cheapest apartment is a 204 sq. ft. unit being offered for Rs 24.71 lakh in Chandivali, near Powai.

The costliest apartment is a 1,500 sq. ft. unit in Tardeo, South Mumbai, with a price tag of Rs 7.57 crore.

