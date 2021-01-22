Pune: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) took out the draw for 5,579 flats and 68 plots in Pune division on Friday, January 22, 2021. The draw began at 9 AM today. Also Read - Breaking: 5 Dead in Massive Fire at Pune's Serum Institute of India

MHADA received 53,000 applications for affordable homes and plots in Pune, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur. The names of successful applicants in the draw will be published on the MHADA website.

The lottery was drawn at Pune's Nehru Memorial Hall. In order to avoid gathering at the times of COVID-19 pandemic, the administration livestreamed the session on YouTube.

Check Results Here: MHADA Pune Lottery 2021 Results

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had launched the lottery online application registration process last year on December 10, 2020.

Earlier this month, MHADA chief executive officer Nitin Mane had said, “We are providing houses at affordable prices. The price is 30 to 40 per cent less than the market rate. The response is showing that there is a need for houses in the market.”

“Administration has not appointed any middleman. It is a transparent process to allot houses to people at affordable rates,” Mane had added.