Pune: The Pune Police have arrested three people for allegedly trying to leak questions papers of Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) recruitment exams: Pune Commissioner of Police Amitabh GuptaAlso Read - New COVID Variant: 18-Month-Old Omicron Patient Discharged Post Recovery, 3-Year-Old Boy Asymptomatic

The exam has been postponed, reported news agency ANI. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 7 New Cases of Omicron Including 3-Year-Old; State Tally Rises to 17 | Key Points

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added soon. Also Read - Omiron Scare: Maharashtra Reports 10 Fresh Cases of New Variant, State's Total Tally Touches 20