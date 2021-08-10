Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday cancelled the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to class 11 of First-year junior college (FYJC). The court set aside the Maharashtra Government’s decision to hold a common entrance test (CET) based only on the State Board’s syllabus for class XI. “The state government does not have the power under law to issue such a notification and this court can intervene in extreme cases of gross injustice, such as this,” a division bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and RI Chagla said.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Govt Considering Relaxations For Fully-Vaccinated People, Dy CM Ajit Pawar Makes BIG Statement

Calling CET a "gross injustice" the division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and R I Chagla asked MSBSHSE to start the admission based on class 10 marks and internal assessments. The HC also directed the state government to complete the admission process within six weeks.

"The Maharashtra government will take appropriate action after studying the Bombay High Court order cancelling the Common Entrance Test (CET) for class 11 admissions", state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad told the news agency PTI. "Decision to hold CET was taken to minimise the educational loss of students, Gaikwad said.

The bench allowed Ananya Patki’s petition, an ICSE Board student, who alleged that the CET, based only on Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s (SSC) syllabus, violates her right to life and equality.

To recall, on August 7, the bench reserved orders on her plea following arguments by the State and Advocate Yogesh Patki, the petitioner’s father. During the hearing, the court inquired about the effect allowing the pleas would have.

A major controversy erupted when the Maharashtra government announced that they will conduct a CET and said the question paper will be based solely on the syllabus of the secondary school certificate (SSC) board. The students of ICSE, CBSE and IGCSE education boards had expressed their displeasure over the CET move.