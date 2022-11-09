MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allotment Result 2022 Declared at fe2022.mahacet.org; Direct Link
MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allotment Result 2022 at cetcell.mahacet.org: Candidates can check the MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allotment Result 2022 by visiting the official websites at cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) has declared the MHT CET CAP round 3 provisional allotment result today, November 09, 2022. Candidates can check the MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allotment Result 2022 by visiting the official websites at cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. In order to check the MHT CET CAP round 3 allotment result, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application ID and password.
Candidates can submit and confirm the option form of CAP Round 3 through their login from November 10 till November 12.
Direct Link: MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allotment Result 2022
For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link, and the steps to check the results/scores.
How to Check MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allotment Result 2022 at cetcell.mahacet.org?
- Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Check Provisional Allotment Status of CAP Round -III.”
- Enter the login credentials such as the application ID and password.
- Your MHT CET CAP Round 3 Allotment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.
Candidates are advised to go through the official website fe2022.mahacet.org for the latest updates.
