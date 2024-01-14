Home

Who Is Milind Deora, Minister Who Quit Congress To Join Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena | Know All About Him

Congress leader Milind Deora has resigned from the primary membership of Congress and reports are to be believed that the politician is all set to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena today. Know all about him...

Milind Deora

New Delhi: Politics is an active field to be in where changes and alterations keep taking place on a daily basis; the latest news update from Indian politics is that Congress leader Milind Deora, whose family has had an association with the Indian National Congress (INC) for more than half a century, i.e. 55 years, has quit the party. If media reports are to be believed, the 47-year-old politician is all set to join the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena today. Ahead of any kind of formal announcement regarding this change, from his education and early life to his political career, read interesting, lesser-known facts about Milind Deora…

Who Is Milind Deora?

As mentioned earlier, Milind Deora is a 47-year-old political leader who belonged to Congress but has now quit the party, ending his family’s 55-year-old association with INC. Born on December 4, 1976 Milind Deora has also been a former Union Minister of State (MoS) for Communications and Informational Technology and Shipping. Member of the 15th Lok Sabha from the Mumbai South Constituency, Milind Deora was also the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee President.

Milind Deora Educational Qualifications

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Milind Deora’s father Murli Deora was also a veteran politician who was a Member of Parliament for the same constituency between 1984 and 1996 and then in 1998; Murli Dora was also the Mayor of Mumbai and a Minister of Cabinet Rank. Milind Deora did his schooling from Cathedral and John Connon School, Sydenham College and then earned his Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) degree from Questrom School of Business, Boston University.

Milind Deora Political Career

Milind Deora was elected to the 14th Lo Sabha, becoming one of the youngest members of the Lower House of the Parliament then; he emerged victorious in the 2004 Elections with a margin of 10,000 votes against Jaywantiben Mehta of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). In that year, Milind Deora was a member of the Standing Committee on Defence and Consultative Committee in Ministry of Defence and from August 2006, he became a member of the Consultative Committee in the Ministry of Urban Development. Milind Deora has closely been involved in infrastructural projects like Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission and BMC’s Storm Water Drain Project among others.

After 2009 Lok Sabha Elections, he was again elected from the same constituency by a margin of 1,12,682 votes. He was a member of the Committee of IT and Consultative Committee in Ministry of Aviation; in May 2010, he became a member of Committee of Estimates. From July 2011 to May 2014, Deora was the Union Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology. In October 2012, he was given an extra charge and was made the Union Minister of State for Shipping.

After Rahul Gandhi’s resignation and losses faced in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Milind Deora also resigned from the post of the Congress Party President of Mumbai. Now, the political leader has resigned from the political party itself. According to reports, he is expected to join Shiv Sena today.

Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their… — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) January 14, 2024

In a post on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Milind Deora has written, “Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of INC India, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years.”

