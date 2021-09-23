Thane: In the latest development to the Dombivali rape case, Thane Police on Thursday said that it has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. Giving further details, Thane Police added that so far 26 accused have been arrested and the search for three others is underway. As per updates from the police, a case has been registered against the 29 accused under IPC Sec 376 (Rape), 376 (N), 376 (3), 376 (D) (A) and POCSO Act.Also Read - Wash Clothes Of 2000 Women in 6 Months: Bihar Court Grants Bail to Rape Accused on Unique Condition

It must be noted that a 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped multiple times at different places in Thane district of Maharashtra over the last eight months. Also Read - Uber Driver Pushes Woman Passenger Out of Taxi After Raping Her in Bengaluru, Arrested

Based on the girl’s complaint, the Manpada police at Dombivli in Kalyan have registered a case on Wednesday night against 33 accused under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376 (n) (repeated rape), 376 (d) (gang-rape), 376 (3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Also Read - Two Men Allegedly Rape Teenaged Girl in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Circulate Video on Social Media: Police

#UPDATE Dombivali rape case | 26 accused have been arrested so far, search for three others is underway. Case has been registered against the 29 accused under IPC Sec 376 (Rape), 376 (N), 376 (3), 376 (D) (A) and POCSO Act: Thane Police

Giving further details, Additional Commissioner of Police (East region), Dattatray Karale, said the offences were committed between January 29 this year and September 22.

“It all started when the lover of the girl raped her in January and made a video of the incident. He started blackmailing her on the basis of that video. Later on, his friends and acquaintances gang-raped her at least on four to five occasions at different places, including Dombivili, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale in the district,” he said.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed under ACP Sonali Dhole to probe the case, he added.

“The victim has named 33 persons. Out of them, 24 persons have been arrested and two minors detained in this connection. The girl’s condition is said to be stable,” Karale said. Search is on to nab the other accused involved in the crime, he added.