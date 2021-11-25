Mumbai: Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was missing since October and declared a proclaimed offender by a Mumbai court, appeared in front of police on Thursday to join the investigation in cases against him as directed by the court. Param Bir Singh flew in from Chandigarh to Mumbai to join the investigation with the orders of the court and will co-operate the investigation, police said.Also Read - Param Bir Singh Gets Protection From Arrest In Extortion Case, To Join Probe Within 48 Hours

I will join the investigation as directed by the court, Param Bir Singh told media persons on arrival. After leaving the airport, Param Bir Singh appeared before the Mumbai police crime branch unit-11, where his statement in connection with an extortion case registered at Goregaon police station will be recorded, the official said.

The IPS officer, who is facing several extortion cases in Maharashtra, had told news channels on Wednesday that he was in Chandigarh.

Param Bir Singh has not reported to work since May this year, after his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner and his subsequent allegations of corruption against then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The Supreme Court has granted Param Bir Singh protection from arrest.

Param Bir Singh was transferred after Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house, ‘Antilia’ and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.