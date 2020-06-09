New Delhi: With ‘Unlock 1’ well and truly in effect, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday made certain amendments to its circular with regards to easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening of the lockdown in Mumbai under ‘Mission Begin Again’. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: With 2553 Cases, 109 Deaths in Last 24 Hours, Total Tally Climbs to 88528

According to the revised guidelines, among other things, all markets, market areas, and shops-except market complexes and malls-have been allowed to be functional for the full working hours from Monday to Saturday.

The amendments are as follows:

(1.) In clause 0, under Mission Begin Again Phase I, in sub-clause (i)-Outdoor physical activities, a seventh point has been added which says, “No equipment/garden equipment/open-air gym equipment/play are equipment like swings, bars etc. will be allowed”;

(2.) In clause 6, under Mission Begin Again Phase II, sub-clause (i) shall from now on be read as, “All markets, market areas and shops-except malls and market complexes-are allowed to function for the full working hours with following conditions”;

(3.) In clause 6, under Mission Begin Again Phase II, sub-clause (i)-b shall be amended and read from now on as, “(b) The shops will remain open for the full working hours from Monday to Saturday and closed on Sunday”;

(4.) In clause 6, under Mission Begin Again Phase III, clause 1 will be read as, “All private offices can operate up to 10% strength or 10 people, whichever is more, with remaining persons working from home. However, all the employers will take sensitisation program to educate the employees about adequate precautions on returning home so that vulnerable group especially the elderly is not affected (with effect from 8th June, 2020)”;

(5.) In clause 6, under Mission Begin Again Phase III, there is an additional sub-clause after sub-clause (i). It states, “Printing and distribution of newspapers (including home delivery) is allowed. It shall be with the knowledge of the receiver and for the delivery of the newspaper, the personnel shall wear mask and use hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing (with effect from June 7th, 2020)”;

(6.) In clause 7, the subtitle “the following activities will remain prohibited across the City of Mumbai Limits” be read as sub-clause (a) and a sub-clause (b) is added: “The offices/staff of educational institutions can operate only for the purpose of non-teaching purposes including development of e-content, evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of results”;

(7.) In clause 8, after sub-clause (i) a second sub-clause has been added: “However, inter-state and inter-district movement of persons shall continue to be regulated. However, the inter-district movements of persons within the area of the Municipal Corporation under the MMR shall be allowed without any restrictions. The movement of standard labour, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists etc. will continue to be regulated as per SOPs issued”.