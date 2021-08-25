Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday launched a special mission for women from poor families who have lost their husbands to Covid-19 infection. The special mission aims to provide a bunch of services under one roof. “The new programme- ‘Mission Vatsalya’- has been designed for widows, especially from rural areas who come from poor backgrounds and deprived sections. Due to the death of the sole breadwinner in their families, their hardship is increased. Considering these all aspects, a bunch of 18 benefits, schemes, and services will be provided to these widows under one roof,” Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Yashomati Thakur said on Wednesday.Also Read - Goa Extends Coronavirus Curfew by Another Week; Casinos, Spas to Remain Closed

The minister said that in the last 18 months, 15,095 women lost their husbands due to a coronavirus infection. "Of them, the number of women who have been listed by the District Task Force is 14,661. Efforts are being made by the WCD Department to provide 18 different services to help such women including making various certificates available. This includes several schemes like the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, Gharkul Yojana for these women," Thakur said.

She said staff of the WCD Department, child development project officers, local unit officers, and Anganwadi workers are visiting homes of such women and providing them with these services. The department has reached out to about 10,500 women. "So far 10,349 applications have been received from the women contacted by the WCD department for making them available the benefits under various schemes," Women and Child Development added.

(With inputs from PTI)