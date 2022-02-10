Mumbai: At a time when the hijab row is boiling in Karnataka, a college in Mumbai has landed in controversy for allegedly writing in its regulations that ‘girl students in hijab are not allowed inside college premises’. According to media reports, the prospectus and regulations of MMP Shah College in Mumbai’s Matunga area are under scrutiny for the controversial claim.Also Read - Hijab Row: Karnataka High Court Appeals Students Not To Wear Religious Dress Till Matter Is Resolved

The college website reads, “Students should be suitably dressed to maintain the decorum of the college. Wearing a burkha/ghungat or scarves inside the premises is strictly not allowed.” Also Read - Hijab Row: SC Declines Plea to Transfer Case From Karnataka HC, Says 'Doesn't Look Nice At This Stage'

However, after the allegations surfaced, the college administration said that it is being misinterpreted. Also Read - Idhar Mat Dekho, Udhar Hi Dekho: Owaisi Schools Pak Over Hijab Row, Reminds Malala Shooting

In the meantime, local MLA Rais Shaikh wrote a letter to the Maharashtra home minister seeking removal of hijab ban in the college.

Speaking to India Today, MMP Shah College Principal Leena Raje said the information is untrue and had been misinterpreted. She further added that there was no ban on hijab in the college, and the reasons are completely different.

“Yes, it is written in the prospectus and regulations on the website of the college. However, the reason is that a while back, males would come inside the college wearing complete hijab and harass the girl students. Several such incidents have taken place in the past and therefore we decided to bring this change,” Raje told India Today.

Giving further information, she said almost 50 per cent of the students in the college were Muslims and that many of the staff and faculty members came to work wearing hijab and asserted that “nobody stops them”.

In the meantime, the Karnataka High Court heard the matter and said the colleges in the state can reopen but students will not be allowed to wear any piece of clothing that is religious.

While hearing the matter, Karnataka High Court said it will restrain everyone from adopting religious practices while the case is being heard in the court.

“We are ready to decide the issue at the earliest. But we feel that peace and tranquility should be restored. Till decision, you should not insist for wearing these religious clothes which are not conducive. It is a matter of few days. Please cooperate,” the court said.

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka HC heard the petitions challenging the state government’s ban on the wearing of ‘hijabs’ by students in college. The high court said it will hear the matter next at 2.30 PM on Monday.

The Karnataka high court had on Wednesday constituted a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Jaibunnisa M Khazi to hear the matter.