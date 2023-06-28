Home

Monsoon Mayhem: Wall Collapses At NRI Complex In Navi Mumbai’s Seawoods Due To Heavy Rains, IMD Sounds Orange Alert

The outer compound wall of NRI Complex caved-in due at around 11 AM on Wednesday morning due to heavy rains crushing three luxury cars parked at the spot under the debris.

Photo: Twitter

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy monsoon rains continued to relentlessly lash Maharashtra’s Mumbai on Wednesday causing widespread destruction across the city. In the latest incident, the compound wall of NRI Complex in Navi Mumbai’s posh Seawoods locality, collapsed due to incessant rains.

According to reports, the outer compound wall of NRI Complex caved-in due at around 11 AM on Wednesday morning due to heavy rains crushing three luxury cars parked at the spot under the debris. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded and orange alert for Mumbai and adjoining Thane district after heavy rains lashed the two cities on Wednesday leading to widespread damage and several areas being water-logged.

According to the IMD alert, heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted to lash parts of Mumbai and Thane till Thursday. The weather office said Mumbai received a total of 104 mm of rainfall on Tuesday.

The orange alert has also been issued for other parts of Maharashtra, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Pune and Satara districts.

As per civic officials, at least two people were killed in tree fall incidents in Mumbai amid heavy rainfall.

Monsoon Mayhem

Heavy rains have caused widespread destruction in parts of Mumbai and Thane cities and led to waterlogging in many areas.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Several parts of Thane face acute waterlogging due to heavy rainfall, railway tracks inundated. Visuals from Thane Railway Station and the area around it. pic.twitter.com/QZf4gEJMdE — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

A portion of a single-storey chawl (tenement) collapsed on Tuesday evening in Thane’s Mahagiri Koliwada. A woman, 36, was injured in the incident, according to authorities.

A similar incident was reported the district’s Chandanwadi locality where the outer protection wall of a housing society collapsed on Wednesday morning. However, no casualties or injuries were reported.

A viral video also shows the massive landslide at the Magathane Metro Station Mumbai.

Thane waterlogged

The incessant rains have led to waterlogging in several areas of Thane. Videos shared on social media platforms showed the city streets flooded due to the heavy rains as vehicles struggle to ply.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging in several parts of Thane, following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/Xu1P4XDkgI — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

Landslide in Ambenali ghat

A landslide occurred in a ‘ghat’ or mountain pass route connecting Raigad and Satara districts of Maharashtra, affecting traffic movement for over 10 hours, officials said on Wednesday, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

“The landslide took place around 11.30 pm on Tuesday near Kalika Mata temple in Ambenali Ghat connecting Poladpur in Raigad to Mahabaleshwar in Satara,” they said.

They said the road was closed for traffic after the landslide as it was not possible to clear the debris during night hours. “Early Wednesday morning, the Public Works Department (PWD) deployed a JCB machine, which removed the fallen rocks and soil from the route. The traffic was restored by around 10 am,” the Raigad collectorate said, according to news agency PTI.

