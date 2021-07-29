Solapur: As schools reopened in July for classes 8- 12, around 613 students have been tested positive in Maharashtra, Solapur district, media reports suggested. As the cases went down, Maharashtra Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad had earlier this month asked the schools to reopen in Covid-free zones from July 12 for physical classes.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: No Consensus Yet on Resuming Services, Will Discuss With Railways, Says Rajesh Tope

Asking the schools to reopen, Varsha Gaikwad had said it has become a need of the hour to have a co-educational approach to reach out to the children of the last strata of the state. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Rajesh Tope Makes BIG Announcement; Restrictions on Saturdays To Be Lifted | Other Details Inside

It must be noted that the schools in Maharashtra were shut down in March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic had hit the country. As one of the worst-hit states in India, the schools didn’t reopen for offline classes throughout 2020 and the first 6 months of 2021. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: COVID Curbs Likely To Be Relaxed In 25 Districts, CM Uddhav To Take Final Call Today

Ahead of reopening the schools, the state education minister said that all teachers and staff members need to be vaccinated before the resumption of physical classes to limit the spread of the pandemic.

