Mumbai: While the rising Omicron cases have kept the health authorities across the financial capital on their toes, Mumbai Civic Body Chief IS Chahal has urged Mumbaikars to not panic, instead strictly adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Speaking to a news agency, Chahal asserted that nearly 91 per cent the patients are asymptomatic and almost 89 per cent of the beds are lying vacant.

"Out of 8,063 infections reported on Sunday, only 503 patients have been hospitalised and only 56 of them need oxygenated beds", Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief said. He, however, appealed to people to refrain from visiting crowded places. Furthermore, Chahal emphasised that people must come together to fight against the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Strictly Adhere to COVID Guidelines in Home Quarantine

To curb the further spread of the virus, Chahal requested people in home quarantine to religiously follow the guidelines. “There is no reason to panic but, at the same time, all of us have to be extremely cautious and exercise extreme Covid appropriate behaviour”, said the BMC chief.

Centre Should Allow Vaccination of Children in 12-15 Age Group

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope requested the Centre to allow those in the 12-15 age bracket to get inoculated. Talking to reporters in Jalna after the commencement of the vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group, Tope said the central government should also rethink on the testing policy for those arriving from foreign countries.

“The Omicron variant has reached every country and there remains no issue now of high-risk and low-risk countries. The central government should guide over this issue as this policy is framed by it,” the minister said.