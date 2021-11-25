Mumbai: Maharashtra state transport minister Anil Parab on Thursday issued a stern message to all the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees, who have been agitating since October 27, demanding merger of the undertaking with the state government that would give them better salary and greater job security, and said that strict action will be taken against them if they do not rejoin duty within the given deadline on Friday.Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Announces 'Highest Ever' Salary Hike For MSRTC Employees Amid Strike Deadlock

To recall, the minister had earlier gave a 24-hour deadline to the employees to return to duty. “Those who are protesting in Mumbai, and are based in Mumbai, can join (back to work) tomorrow. Those who are from outside can join from the day after tomorrow,” he had said. Also Read - Maharashtra Decides To Make Salman Khan Vaccine Ambassador To Promote Vaccination In Muslims Areas

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday had announced a pay hike of up to 41 per cent for the transport corporation employees. The employees, however, said they were not satisfied with the hike and will call off their strike only when the Maharashtra government accepts their demand of merging the corporation with the state government. Also Read - We Will Not Be Scared: BJP Chief JP Nadda Slams Uddhav Govt Over Narayan Rane's Arrest

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had started a sit-in agitation at Azad Maidan on 10 November to support the MSRTC employees, announced to temporarily call off the sit-in agitation on Thursday.

Last week, it said the accumulated losses of the corporation have risen to Rs 12,000 crore, still it paid the salaries for the last 18 months by taking a financial assistance of Rs 3,549 crore from the state government.

It had also mentioned about the fulfillment of other demands such as increase in the dearness allowance, house rent allowance and a Diwali gift for the employees. Ordinary commuters are suffering and the MSRTC is losing Rs 15 to 20 crore every day due to the strike, it had said.