Mumbai: Reliance Foundation Hospital on Monday filed a complaint about receiving calls posing threat to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. “More than three calls were received at the hospital. Case being filed. Further probe underway”, Mumbai Police said in a statement today. This is the second time in barely 18 months that the Ambani family has been targeted. Earlier in February 2021 an SUV with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note — was recovered from a Scorpio parked near industrialist Ambani’s residence Antilia. However, in its preliminary analysis, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) found that the gelatin sticks recovered from the Scorpio were capable of triggering only a low-intensity blast and there was little chance of them causing any big damage.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Video Shows Mukesh And Nita Ambani Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav With Grandson Prithvi | WATCH
Ambanis Get Threat Calls: Here’s Your 10-Point Cheat Sheet To This BIG Story
- A preliminary enquiry suggested the caller was mentally unstable. He has been identified as Afzal.
- Officials probing the case said that Afzal was traced after the police identified the phone number from which he had made the calls at Reliance Foundation Hospital.
- The person made three to four calls on a landline number of the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon area around 10.30 am.
- News channels reported that additional police personnel have been deployed around Anilia in addition to the private security.
- Antilia and the south Mumbai neighbourhood house the who’s who of the Indian corporate world, top politicians, official or private residences of various bigwigs, government officials, diplomats, people from the glamour industry and others.
- If the latest reports are to be believed, Mumbai police has detained a man in the western suburbs of Mumbai for his alleged connection to the threat calls.
- According to an official, the threats were received in several phone calls received at the Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai on Monday.
- The hospital authorities have complained to the local police, which are filing a complaint and investigating.
- Speaking to Mid-day, Dr Tarang Gianchandani CEO, Reliance Foundation Hospital said,“Total 8 calls have been made giving life threats to Shri Mukesh Ambani by unknown person. We have complained to Mumbai police to look into the matter.”
- Earlier in July, the Supreme Court had allowed the Centre to continue with the security cover for industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members in Mumbai.