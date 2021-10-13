Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is likely to launch the ‘Mukta’ scheme to release women prisoners who have been in jail for years and have not been able to pay their bail amounts and fulfill other legal requirements, as said by the State Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur in a statement.Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Gather Outside Mannat to Show Support For Shah Rukh Khan as Aryan Khan Stays in Jail Till Wednesday

She further added that the ‘Mukta’ scheme would bring relief to the women prisoners who have been languishing in jails for minor crimes, and would also reduce the burden on prisons. She added cases pertaining to minor issues had been registered against a number of women and they were in custody since many years for want of bail. Also Read - Mumbai Drugs Case Highlights: Aryan Khan's Bail Application Rejected by Court, SRK's Son to Stay at Arthur Road Jail

To release such women on bail, the state government is planning to launch the ‘Mukta’ scheme which will be beneficial for women who are in custody despite bail orders, as they are not able to pay the release amount, she said. Citing an example, the minister said a woman working in a private firm was detained by police for nearly two years over a minor issue and subsequently her family and children went through trauma. Also Read - Security Tightened in Delhi Prisons After Intel Input About Jailbreak Plan

She added that there are several examples of women who are in custody for minor reasons.

The ‘Mukta’ scheme will be implemented in various jails of the state to find out women who have been unnecessarily harassed and those who can be released by fulfilling the legal requirements, she said. The minister said she will visit the jails and collect information herself. The help of the Maharashtra legal aid services authority will be taken, she said.

Steps will also be taken to reduce the bail amounts and the help of NGOs and other organisations will be sought to pay it for the release of women prisoners, the minister said. If these women have no shelter, arrangements will be made to accommodate them under a government scheme for destitute women, she added.