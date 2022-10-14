Mumbai: With increasing incidences of road accidents in India, civic authorities are augmenting road safety measures and rules. In a similar vain, Mumbai Police issued a statement making seatbelts mandatory for all drivers as well as passengers travelling in a motor vehicle. According to the latest Mumbai Police guidelines, rear seatbelts will also made compulsory from November 1, 2022 onwards.Also Read - Penalty For Not Wearing Seatbelt In Rear Seats: India to Come up With Guidelines Soon

SEATBELTS MADE COMPULSORY IN MUMBAI

Driving a motor vehicle without wearing seatbelt will be a punishable offence.

Passengers commuting on motor vehicles must also wear seat nel;ts or will be liable to legal action

Vehicles without safety belt facility are given a window till November 1, 2022 to install it.

All drivers as well as passengers must wear seat belt while travelling in Mumbai from November 1, 2022

“Therefore, all motor vehicle drivers and all commuters in vehicles, whoever travels on the roads of Mumbai City are hereby informed that, it will be mandatory for drivers and all passengers to wear seat belts while traveling from November 1, 2022.” The police press note further added that action will be taken against defaulters under Section 194(B)(1) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

After the fatal road accident of Cyrus Mistry, awareness around road safety ad seatbelts ha increased.