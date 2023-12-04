Home

Maharashtra

Traffic Restrictions Imposed In Mumbai For Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Check List of Roads to Avoid

Mumbai Traffic Restrictions: Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road will be closed from Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Hinduja Hospital.

Mumbai Traffic Advisory Issued For Dr BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary.

Mumbai: Traffic restrictions were imposed in Mumbai from December 4 to 7 in preparation for the 67th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, also known as Mahaparinirvan Din. In this regard, the Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Chaitya Bhoomi in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai.

On the occasion, lakhs of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s followers are expected to visit the Chaitya Bhoomi from December 4th to December 7th, 2023. Because of the traffic congestion, certain restrictions and arrangements have been put in place to ensure the smooth flow of vehicular movement in and around the vicinity of Shivaji Park.

For the smooth flow of traffic, the following traffic restrictions will be enforced from 6AM on December 5th, 2023, until 12 AM on December 7th, 2023:

Check Full List Of Restrictions

Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road will be closed from Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Hinduja Hospital.

Residents can access the area by taking a left turn from Yes Bank Junction and proceeding through Pandurang Naik Road towards Rajabade Chowk.

SK Bole Road will be converted into a one-way road, allowing traffic only from Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Portuguese Church Junction.

Traffic on S.K. Bole Road, from Portuguese Church to Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Junction, will not be permitted.

Rande Road, Dnyneshwar Mandir Road, Jambhekar Maharaj Road, Keluskar Road South and North, M.B. Raut Road, and T.H. Katariya Road will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic during this period.

Entry For Heavy Vehicles Will Be Restricted On These Roads:

S.V.S. Road: From Mahim Junction to Hardikar Junction.

L.J. Road: From Mahim Junction to Gadkari Junction.

Gokhale Road: From Gadkari Junction to Dhanmil Naka.

Senapati Bapat Road: From Mahim Railway Station to Vadacha Naka.

Tilak Bridge: From Dadar T.T. Circle to Veer Kotwal Udyan, including all of N.C. Kelkar Road.

Check Traffic Advisory Here

Traffic coming from the Western Express Highway and heading towards South Mumbai through L.J. Road or Senapati Bapat Road is recommended to follow designated routes.

Traffic from Colaba and C.S.T. should consider routes via B.A. Road or Annie Besant Road. Commuters traveling from Mahalaxmi Railway Station can use Dr. E. Moses Road for northbound travel.

