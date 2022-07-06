Mumbai: A complaint has been registered with the Mumbai Police against an unidentified person for allegedly threatening to kill a 16-year-old city-based girl over her Facebook post on the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, an official said on Wednesday. The girl, a resident of Girgaon in south Mumbai, lodged a complaint at V P Road police station in this connection, he said.Also Read - Video: Water Level At Thane's Talao Pali Lake Rises As Heavy Rainfall Lashes Maharashtra

"The girl had made some remarks over the killing of Kanhaiya Lal on her Facebook wall. After that, an unidentified person made a WhatsApp call to her and threatened to kill her for her comments in the post," the official said. "Based on her complaint, an offence was registered against the unidentified person for threatening to kill her," he said, adding that a probe is underway.

Kanhaiya Lal was killed for social media post supporting Nupur Sharma

Kanhaiya Lal was murdered at his shop in Rajasthan's Udaipur city on June 28 for posting a message on social media supporting ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended by the party for making controversial comments about Prophet Mohammad on a TV channel.

Chemist killed in Maharashtra’s Amravati

A week before that – on June 21 – chemist Umesh Kolhe was killed in Maharashtra’s Amravati city for the same reason, officials have said.

(With inputs from PTI)