Mumbai: A 22-year-old Govinda, Sandesh Dalvi, who was grievously hurt during a Dahi Handi event after falling off the second tier of a human pyramid in Vile Parle (east) last Friday (August 19), succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday late evening. The deceased was a resident of Vidyavihar. Sandesh Dalvi was admitted to Cooper Hospital on August 19 and later to Nanavati Hospital, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).Also Read - Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Allow Voters To Directly Elect Panchayat, Nagar Parishad Heads

Maharashtra | A 24-year-old man namely Sandesh Dalvi, who got injured during #DahiHandi in Bamanwada & was admitted to Cooper Hospital on Aug 19th & later to Nanavati Hospital, has been declared dead today at 2100hrs: BMC — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

Also Read - Pune: Around 35 Driving Schools Asked To Upgrade Infrastructure Or Face Revocation Of Licenses

The Dahi Handi event where this incident took place was organised by Riyaz Shaikh, a local leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) from Vile Parle. Also Read - Caught on Camera: Prisoner Seen Cutting Birthday Cake Inside Maharashtra Police Van | Watch

On the day of the incident, Shivshambho Govind Pathak group from Chemburkarwadi in Vile Parle (east) was attempting a six-tier human pyramid when two men, Sandesh Dalvi and Vinay Rambade fell from the first and the second tier of the formation on the road and suffered head injuries. Both started bleeding from their nose and ears. Rambade even became unconscious.

The duo was first rushed to Babasaheb Gawde hospital in Vile Parle and later shifted to Cooper Hospital. Dalvi was shifted to Nanavati Hospital on Sunday. A police official said Dalvi died at the hospital during treatment. Rambade, a resident of Vile Parle, is still at the Cooper Hospital.

Shaikh, who was earlier booked under sections pertaining to causing grievous injury, will now be charged with death due to negligence, sources said.