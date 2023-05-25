Home

Maharashtra

524 Buildings In Navi Mumbai Declared ‘Dangerous’ After Survey, Residents Asked To Vacate

524 Buildings In Navi Mumbai Declared ‘Dangerous’ After Survey, Residents Asked To Vacate

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said 524 buildings in its jurisdiction were "unfit" to live and the water and power supply to these buildings will be cut.

The owners and occupants of the dangerous buildings have been asked to vacate the premises to avert any accident and loss of life in Navi Mumbai. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Over 500 buildings in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai area were declared ‘dangerous’ after an elaborate survey was conducted. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said 524 buildings in its jurisdiction were “unfit” to live and the residents were asked to vacate their homes. The civic body also said the water and power supply to these buildings will be cut.

545 Buildings In Navi Mumbai ‘Dangerous’ To Live | Top Points

Buildings declared ‘unfit’: Out of these buildings, 61 fall in C-1 category (most dangerous, unfit for occupation and require immediate demolition), 114 are in C-2A category (need to be vacated and structural repairs required), 300 in C-2B (need repairs without vacating) and 49 in C-3 (need minor repairs), Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said in a release.

Out of these buildings, 61 fall in C-1 category (most dangerous, unfit for occupation and require immediate demolition), 114 are in C-2A category (need to be vacated and structural repairs required), 300 in C-2B (need repairs without vacating) and 49 in C-3 (need minor repairs), Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said in a release. Power and water supply to be cut: The power and water supply to buildings classified as C-1 will be immediately disconnected. These buildings need to be razed immediately, the civic body said.

The power and water supply to buildings classified as C-1 will be immediately disconnected. These buildings need to be razed immediately, the civic body said. Residents asked to vacate: The owners and occupants of the dangerous buildings have been asked to vacate the premises to avert any accident and loss of life, the release said.

The owners and occupants of the dangerous buildings have been asked to vacate the premises to avert any accident and loss of life, the release said. Repairing work: The occupants of buildings in categories other than C-1 need to carry out the repairs and reoccupy after the civic body certifies them as fit for occupation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES